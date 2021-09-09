Letter: Republicans: "Profiles in selfishness and hypocrisy"

How ignorant are Republicants? Please remember this and use your brains when even considering voting for any Republicans. Florida has seen 46,000 people die of COVID-19. Yet, in July, Gov. Ron DeSantis stated about vaccines, "These vaccines are saving lives. They are reducing mortality."
According to the Miami Herald, on September 3, the same DeSantis stated, "It's about your health and whether you want that protection or not. It really doesn't impact me or anyone else." He further proves his imbecilic beliefs by saying, "My philosophy is, as a governor, my job is to protect your individual freedom. My job is not to protect corporate freedom. That is not what I'm here for." Uh-huh.
We have an ego-war emerging between DeSantis, Greg Abbott, Doug Ducey and the last guy for the 2024 presidential election. The lies, misinformation, fabrications and myths are about to be broadcast through all media sources. Vote as if you value democracy and your lives. Listen to words and check actions. Start now.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.