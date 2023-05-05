The recently passed debt ceiling bill by the majority led GOP in the House would cut 22% from the Veterans Affairs budget. This results in six new clinics not being built, job cuts of 81,000 in health services, 30 million fewer medical

visits, and increase food insecurity for 1.3 million veterans.

In addition SNAP benefits would be reduced for a million recipients hurting both the poor and farmers who produce the food. Likely crime will increase because parents won’t let their kids go hungry. Pell grants would be severely cut, causing fewer low income students to either borrow more money or forego their college dreams. Medicaid will be cut for over a million people.

But the GOP bill preserves tax cuts for the wealthy so they continue to not have to pay their fair share. Can’t expect billionaires to step up for those who have served and protected our country or the poor, needy, and elderly.

In other words, GOP is pandering to the ultra

wealthy.

Dr Pam Farris

Northwest side