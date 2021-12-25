Letter: Republicans’ refusal to say Biden won the presidential election (AZ Star 12/21/21 article).

Re: the Dec. 21 article "Republicans refuse to say Biden won."
What will it take for the majority of Republicans to concede that the presidential election in 2020 was won by a Democrat? It seems that from now on any Democrat who wins an election, the Republicans will cry “fraud”. Recent elections show that when a Republican wins there is no cry of fraud from the Republican Party. The Republican party will continue this pattern in order to try to maintain their power. They can’t win on their policies so they will attempt to gain power through restrictive voting policies, gerrymandering, and charges of fraud. The GOP (Grand Old Party) is no longer. They are now the POC, the Party Over Country.
Frank J. Perez
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.