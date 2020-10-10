Letter: Republicans Responsible for Continuing Economic Malaise

Republicans complain that Democratic leaders are harming the economic recovery by requiring masks and restricting certain businesses from re-opening. I must respectfully disagree. The Republicans are responsible for many of us not dining out, shopping and traveling. Until I feel safe engaging in these activities, I will have to forgo supporting these businesses. And I certainly don't feel safe entering any kind of enclosed space surrounded by people who refuse to wear a mask and maintain a safe distance from me.
The photograph of Senator Wicker on an airplane refusing to wear a mask, even after numerous leaders of his party tested positive for COVID, just confirms my reluctance to travel. Because of this kind of idiotic behavior, I cannot support many businesses until a scientifically-proven vaccine is widely available. I doubt I am alone in feeling this way. I guess the economic recovery will just have to wait.
Karen Carson
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!