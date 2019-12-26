Letter: Republicans serve Putin rather than U.S.A.
Letter: Republicans serve Putin rather than U.S.A.

Not content with simply promoting greed and racism, the Republican Party is now obstructing justice and honoring Trump's flagrant abuse of power, throwing the country under the bus to defend a corrupt, cowardly wannabe dictator, whose contempt for our nation is obvious in the hundreds of lies that he has tried to peddle. Putin certainly got his money's worth when he installed Trump in the White House -- no Russian agent could ever do a better job of serving Russia's global interests than Donald J. Trump and his Republican flunkies.

Caleb Deupree

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

