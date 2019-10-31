The Republicans stormed one of Rep. Adam Schiff's secret hearings behind closed doors. Rep. Adam Schiff threatened them with ethics violations. Little he would know about ethics. The Republican members of that committee should walk into every one of those meetings, take a seat and refuse to leave. I dfon't know of any law that allows the Chairman to exclude any legitimate members from attending meetings or hearings.
Vernon Stedronsky
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.