Letter: Republicans should listen to Kinzinger

I disagree with the politics of Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. A big however should be added to that. Somehow, this 42-year old young man has absorbed the soul of politIcs and compromise as it should be.
The old know-it-all Republicans in Congress should heed Kinzinger’s advice and support his ideas. Answers should come from compromise. That’s what Grand Old Politicians did in the smoke-filled rooms under the Capitol with a cigar in one hand and a brandy in the other, later celebrating, together, at Old Ebbitt Grill.
This for that. And it was always for the good of the country, not corporations. That was before Newt Gingrich and Mitch McConnell and Citizens’ United. These are the enemies of unity, responsible for changing America into an angry, divided country.
It was fun watching real people who were the representatives of real people and not Big Business. Politicians did not compromise on the Senate or House floors, but rather in those fumy rooms.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.