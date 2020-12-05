Letter: Republicans suing the state over the election outcomes

We know of many dictatorial systems where the government ensures with its full power that the elections always turn out in their favor – see Belarus, with Alexander Lukashenko winning his sixth term as president with 80% of the votes (Aug. 9, 2020). The Republicans in the US obviously would prefer such a dictatorial system as well and cannot swallow the fact that the American people did not allow the powers in being to dictate the outcome of the election. Trump admires Putin, Lukashenko, Erdogan, and other evil leaders in the world. His fanatic supporters worship Trump, maybe b/c he is their father-figure, and they despise any voters who might not agree with their views. But we live in a democracy (so far), and not in a fascist dictatorship, as much as the Republicans seem to wish for this. If anyone could have manipulated the presidential election, it would have been the government, as in all dictatorships, and not the opposition party. Republicans, are you suffering from cognitive dissonance?
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
