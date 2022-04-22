 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republicans supporting Ukraine?

Donald Trump is still collaborating with Putin; still complimenting him. There are recent reports that Trump is still trying to get dirt on Biden via Putin. Tucker Carlson attacks Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy nightly and Putin wants to use clips from his shows on Russian state television. Many Republicans claim to support Ukraine, yet remain completely committed to Trump. Many also religiously watch Tucker Carlson. I question the sincerity of their support of Ukraine.

Rick Klumpp

Oro Valley

