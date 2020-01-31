Letter: Republicans: The New Monty Python Troupe

The Republican Party seems to have been cast in a new Monty Python movie. Every day, something new and outrageous. Another diversion to keep us away from the Democratic primaries, the impeachment trial
and the president’s daily Executive Orders, removing yet another hard-won victory from the people
The Defense team continually disregards already proven facts and repeats lies as they try to prevent submission of viable documents and witnesses from appearing.
They want Hunter Biden to appear as a witness, even though he has no relevance, information or involvement to the charges against the president. Democrats would like John Bolton, a direct witness to the president’s misdeeds.
Sen. Rand Paul, disgruntled after Chief Justice Roberts rejected his question, twice, because it included the name of the supposed whistleblower, left the hall(against the rules). He held an impromptu press conference he actually named the person whom right-wing media have named as the CIA operative in the White House. Federal law protects whistleblowers from being exposed.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
