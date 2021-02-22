 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans, The Senate and Trump
Letter: Republicans, The Senate and Trump

There are principled Republicans and there are Trump Republicans. The first believe in rule of law and are guided by moral values. Think Barry Goldwater, John McKain. They believe in democracy, oppose voter suppression, and violent, meritless attempts to overthrow legitimately elected presidents. A founder of the Federalist Society concluded the second impeachment was constitutional. Die-hard Republicans concluded votes to acquit were votes for a lie.

Trump Republicans believe in the cult of a selfish, dishonest, venal, wannabe dictator, obeying that losing president's demands. Think Kelli Ward. They give wackadoodles like Marjorie Taylor Greene standing ovations.

They give free passes to those who attack our Capitol. They support pardons for convicted felons like Roger Stone. Trump Senators under oath to "do impartial justice" in connection with the impeachment trial wouldn't watch the horror of the insurrection, leaving their chambers, doodling, otherwise. Some "jurors" met with one side's attorneys! Like "Proud Boys" they "stood back and stood by" their leader.

American voters will deliver their verdict in two years.

Paul Rees

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

