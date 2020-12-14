 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans vs Democracy
When Richard Nixon's crimes became impossible to ignore, his own republican party told him it was time to step down. Trump's crimes are even more obvious, and more numerous, but today's republican party mostly stays silent, preferring to show fealty to a game-show host. Yesterday's republican party believed in a government of laws, by and for the people. Today's republican party is nothing more than a conspiracy to hold power, one that will sacrifice anything, including democracy, to achieve that end.

Marian Weaver

Sierra Vista

