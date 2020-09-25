Letter: Republicans, wake up!

Maybe you didn't see their signatures at the bottom of the page, but you couldn't help but hear their voices. Ronald Reagan and Barry Goldwater would have rushed to sign on to Rep. Jim Kolbe's denunciation of Donald Trump. The American political legacy of Conservatism is being subverted. Greed and self interest of your Congressional representatives is to blame.
Michael Craig
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
