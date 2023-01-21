 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republicans Walk Out of Governer's State of the State

I've read many of the letters published and Tim Stellar's column criticizing the several GOP Legislators who boycotted, walked out, or turned their backs on Governor Hobbs while she was making her State of the State speech last week. I agree that their actions were inappropriate, rude, and disrespectful not only to the Governor but also to the residents of Arizona. But what none of the writers mentioned was that Congressional Democrats during the Trump years were the model for this kind of behavior. Boycotting the State of the Union Address or Speaker Pelosi dramatically tearing up her copy of the speech were just as offensive, but on a much larger stage. That type of behivior by elected officials does nothing but further the divide in our country and sets a very poor example.

Dan Watson

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
