Letter: Republicans want Americans to do without...
Without fair voting rights, we have no democracy. Without the ACA, 31 million people will be without affordable health care. Without the wealthy paying a fair share of taxes, important programs - factual education, public safety, forest-fire protection, child care, a woman's right to her own body, family services, justice - we will not be free.

Without infrastructure, bridges will collapse, roads will become unsafe, costing American lives. Without federal gun laws, more innocent people will die due to illegal weapons. Without science, we regress. Without knowing history, we are doomed. Without conserving our environment, the earth can no longer sustain our quality of life (selfish extremists say, 'so what?').

Without justice for political criminals, other despots with the same motive for greed and power will believe "No one cares. Laws don't matter. They can't touch me."

Without social democracy, not socialism, but fair treatment of all citizens as promised in our Constitution and its preamble, we will become an oligarchy. Without separation of church and state, a Theocracy.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

