The Republican leadership in Congress wants to do what Hitler and Khrushchev couldn't do: Take away the United States control of the international currency market. By having the US default, other currencies take over as instruments of payment. While Euros now have 30% of the world's payments, the Chinese yuan would become stronger quickly and could replace the dollar in oil transactions. The default would undercut Iranian and Russian sanctions, thereby making those two countries stronger. Default would be equivalent to the Confederacy in the Civil War printing counterfeit US currency, when 33% of all US currency was counterfeit by the end of the war thereby weakening the Union. Basically, the Republican leadership could accomplish what the Confederacy could not--destroy US currency value.