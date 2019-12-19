Letter: Republicans will violate yet another oath of office

Linsey Graham brags to all that he "…won't be fair." In fact, he wants "no evidence," already making up his mind. Most Republicans, if not all, have stated similar expressions of support for President Whiner.
According to the Washington Post, Mitch McConnell all but guaranteed a Trump acquittal, saying there was "zero chance" the president would be removed from office, and promised, "total coordination" with the White House and Trump's defense team. According to Senator Chris Murphy, "The Majority Leader proudly announced he is planning to rig the impeachment trial for Trump." McConnell suggested even "skipping the trial altogether." until reminded it was in the Constitution.
Senators must take an oath - "I solemnly swear (or affirm) that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of____, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: so help me God." Sen. John Cornyn responded late Friday, saying, "We will do our duty under the Constitution in a dignified and serious manner…" Impartial? Really?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.