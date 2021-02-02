 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans
I am an old white guy (70's), I'm a Veteran, I'm a gun owner, I have owned a small business, and I am a fiscal conservative, I believe in balanced budgets. I have been for most of my adult life been a registered Republican. That last point is something I now consider an embarrassment . You would think I am exactly what most Republicans would want in their party. But todays Republican party has embraced the nut cases of America. Under the Republican umbrella you find Qanon, White supremacy, Racists, evangelicals that would expect us to live by their standards and claim to be "Pro-Life" but the majority favor the death penalty and refuse to consider sensible gun laws even though guns have taken more lives than abortion. They elected nutcases like Mark Finchem, Kelli Ward, and Trump. A recent Republican commentator said, "We have to have these people in our tent or we could never win another election". If that is what it takes, count me out .

Gary Jones

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

