Letter: Republicans

I remember once Bill Maher said he would be a Republican if only they were. Once they were for a strong defense, not sucking up to tyrants. Fox News and Trump both have voiced pro Putin views, "he's a genius" , etc. Supposedly they wanted a balanced budget, which last happened under Clinton, and for a smaller government, which grew greatly under Trump and Bush. They passed tax breaks for the rich. Trickle down economics contributed to the deficit that benefited only the wealthy. And lastly a government which isn't involved in citizens' lives, if only that were so.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.