 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Republicans
View Comments

Letter: Republicans

  • Comments

I remember once Bill Maher said he would be a Republican if only they were. Once they were for a strong defense, not sucking up to tyrants. Fox News and Trump both have voiced pro Putin views, "he's a genius" , etc. Supposedly they wanted a balanced budget, which last happened under Clinton, and for a smaller government, which grew greatly under Trump and Bush. They passed tax breaks for the rich. Trickle down economics contributed to the deficit that benefited only the wealthy. And lastly a government which isn't involved in citizens' lives, if only that were so.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News