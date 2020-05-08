Letter: Repudiate “cures“!

Watching Dr. Deborah Birx on camera as Donald Trump suggested virus “cures” using disinfectants/ultra violet light administered to the body internally reminded me of the first Republican presidential debate leading to Trump’s election. The Republican participants on that debate stage 4 years ago exhibited the same discomfiture, downcast eyes and diminished body posture as Dr. Birx sitting on the briefing stage! When Donald Trump brutally attempted to diminish Carly Fiorina saying “look at that face!” what should have happened right then & there, on camera, was all the participants abruptly turning away from their podiums & exiting the stage! At the virus briefing when the ludicrous and dangerous statement on “cures” was made, Dr. Birx should have immediately stood and addressed to Trump the absolute irresponsibility and ignorance in his statements! Donald Trump needs to be repudiated hard, fast and loud each and every time he brays his nonsense!
Patricia O’Neill
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
