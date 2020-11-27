 Skip to main content
Letter: Repulbican Party
My dad was a strong Republican. He supported Dwight D. Eisenhower and, since Dad was the smarted man I knew, I was certain that Ike was the best man for the job. My earliest political memory is of my father and a friend, a supporter of Adlai Stevenson, having a gentlemanly discussion about the strengths of each candidate. That memory set my expectation for what political dialogue should look like. My dad was a smart guy. He read two newspapers each day, believed in facts, and trusted the American people. If he were alive today, he would be ashamed of his Republican party.

Loraine Chapman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

