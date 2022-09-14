 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: "Reputational harm" to Trump? Really?

Judge Aileen Canon warns of "Reputational Harm" to Trump if he's indicted for stealing secret government documents.

Reminder: 1/6 - Trump urged supporters to come to a rally in Washington, DC, and, "Be Wild." His intention was to stop the peaceful transition of power. Thousands of people responded and arrived in Washington, many bearing a variety of weapons. Many are already serving prison sentences. Others have cases pending. Still others have received suspended sentences or probation and fines. the Vice-President's life was endangered.

The 1/6 Committee and the DOJ have ongoing investigations into this event and what led up to it, but it was likely the result of a well-planned and well-funded conspiracy against the government of the United States of America.

Reputational harm? Really?

1/20: Already spreading, The Big Lie, Trump leaves the White House taking with him numerous boxes of secret government documents.

Ellen D'Acquisto

East side

