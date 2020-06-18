Letter: Require masks in grocery stores

The only thing we can do to reduce our personal odds of catching COVID-19 is to wear a mask that covers our mouth and nose in public. It’s easy to do, requiring little effort and causing minor discomfort. Our governor, in spite of a surging number of cases, refuses to require it. Many people rudely refuse to wear them.
Grocery stores are the one indoor gathering place we all must go to, no matter how much we’re isolating. If we don’t go ourselves, someone has to go for us and we’re all at risk.
I am appealing to grocery store owners and managers. Please protect your workers and customers by requiring masks at all times in your stores. Costco has done a great job of this. If all stores require masks, they will become like shoes and shirts – no shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service. For the health of us all, please require masks in your stores.
Marie Kidder
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!