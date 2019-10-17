John Bolton, resigned, he decried Ukraine deal, Bolton called Rudy Giuliani " Hand grenade who's going to blow everybody up!" Testimony by Fiona Hill. I wondered why Mr. Bolton resigned, he called the meeting , " a drug deal meeting" Comrade Trump is lying! He makes Richard Nixon look like a Saint! The Russians moved in Northern Syria already taking over American bases! What did Comrade Trump promise his Boss Putin? Now we have troops and planes in Saudi Arabia? To protect Trumps interests Money!!! From a 60 percent disabled Vietnam Vet. We are the joke of the World! The United States of America is!!
David Leon
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.