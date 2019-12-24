Letter: Rescue Scenario

Four Republican senators join forty seven Dem senators to form a rescue voting block. The new block votes to hear the four Schumer witnesses in the Trump trial. The block votes to use a secret ballot for votes on the articles. The Senate convicts Trump on one or two articles; Trump out, Pence in. The Repub caucus votes to install a new majority leader. The Senate begins to take up the backlog of bills and to work with the House. The country breathes a sigh of relief and turns to the business at hand.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.