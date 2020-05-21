Letter: Resend: We are Presidentially Infected
Letter: Resend: We are Presidentially Infected

They say that a picture can speak a thousand words. There on Wednesday’s front page was President Donald Trump wearing safety googles protecting his eyes in a medical mask factory in Phoenix. He was speaking, mask-less, right in front and above a plastic tub containing surgical masks headed for our COVID burdened society and those on our front line. The moistened line of travel from his mouth, with gravity, would fall right into the waiting tub.

He was protecting himself from the threat of masks with goggles, yet avoided protecting others as he infected the masks with the outgassing of his vitriol.

One picture encapsulates the entire Trump Presidency and our nation who elected him.

Add to the picture the background music used for the visit. “Live and Let Die”.

Truth is indeed stranger than fiction here.

Jim Sinex

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

