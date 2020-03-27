Letter: Reserection Day Revival

We are on many fronts in a battle of a lifetime and a time for our responsibilities to each other. At such a time, when our President gives us the prospect of a glimmer of hope that by Easter we may hopefully see some daylight in the COVID-19 crisis and be able to edge toward some degree of normalcy, least of all we do not need the draconian musings of the trio of politically directed CNN operatives of Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon (in alphabetical order) exploiting ever angle to dispel such hope. Our healthcare professionals, and they alone, will pave the way for the reality of the future.
Richard J. Ablin
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
