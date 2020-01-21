Letter: resettlement ban
View Comments

Letter: resettlement ban

Trump's "resettlement plan" for refugees was one of the most demeaning and horrific ideas, even for the likes of Trump. It equates to pure Nazi ideology, concentration camps? I am embarrassed to admit I didn't know of its existence.

Of course, the poor darling is the product of a "resettlement plan" of a kind himself. Born into a very wealthy family, and raised in a lily white neighborhood of Queens NYC, what else could one expect from one whose intelligence quote probably doesn't exceed low-normal. ...and I think I might be flattering him at that.

I am very happy that our court system will deny Trump yet another of his blundering into a scheme that might well spell the end of our democracy.

Hal Bardach

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Senator McSally

Shame on Sen. Martha McSally for attacking a well respected member of the press for doing his job. It shows how far she will go to tow the par…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News