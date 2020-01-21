Letter: resettlement ban

Trump's "resettlement plan" for refugees was one of the most demeaning and horrific ideas, even for the likes of Trump. It equates to pure Nazi ideology, concentration camps? I am embarrassed to admit I didn't know of its existence.
Of course, the poor darling is the product of a "resettlement plan" of a kind himself. Born into a very wealthy family, and raised in a lily white neighborhood of Queens NYC, what else could one expect from one whose intelligence quote probably doesn't exceed low-normal. ...and I think I might be flattering him at that.
I am very happy that our court system will deny Trump yet another of his blundering into a scheme that might well spell the end of our democracy.
Hal Bardach
Southwest side
