Letter: Resist "Doomism"

Michael E. Mann (author/ climatologist /geophysicist) says, "If we stop putting carbon into the atmosphere, the warming stabilizes fairly easily." He adds to vote climate and feels occasional "doomism" himself. That is, the task before us is monumental and evidently there are those who don't prioritize climate. For example, if one cares about the well being of children, one should consider the rotten fact that EVERY child will suffer from climate-related changes (most already are).