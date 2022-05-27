 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Resist "Doomism"

Michael E. Mann (author/ climatologist /geophysicist) says, "If we stop putting carbon into the atmosphere, the warming stabilizes fairly easily." He adds to vote climate and feels occasional "doomism" himself. That is, the task before us is monumental and evidently there are those who don't prioritize climate. For example, if one cares about the well being of children, one should consider the rotten fact that EVERY child will suffer from climate-related changes (most already are).

What to do? 1. Swap out old appliances with new technology, e.g. tankless electric water heaters, also very economical. 2. Pledge to eliminate pleasure flying for 5 years. 3. DEFUND CLIMATE CHAOS! If your money is in Chase Bank, you are funding THE largest financier of fossil fuels. Take your money out, or at least pressure Jamie Dimon (CEO of Chase). Vote Climate!

We created this, let's don't leave it to our children.

Gaye Adams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

