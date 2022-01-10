Letter: Resolutions Matter

Begin 2022 by imagining what some of our legislators are committed to as defined by their New Year’s resolutions. Let’s guess. Could it be to simply agree to a solution to some long-standing problems? There are lots of those. Or simply becoming more personally respectful to those across the aisle? There are lots of those, too. How bout always advancing the truth? Not half truths. The real truth. Still not enough of those. The list could go on. Here’s a clue. After the Senator from West Virginia expressed his views of not supporting the President’s BBB bill, he was characterized by a fellow member of the Chamber as quote: “a white man who doesn’t care for Blacks, Latinos, immigrants, women, or the poor.” Setting aside disparaging quotes from other colleagues, can you imagine “peace” and “good will” on anyone’s list? Or what our resolve as a nation might be a year from now?
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.