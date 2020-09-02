 Skip to main content
Letter: Resounding Silence of the GOP
Some writers have claimed that Democrats have been silent regarding the protests that have resulted in violence and property damage whereas Republicans have been outspokenly opposed. Such distortion of the truth is egregious, disingenuous, misguided, and damaging. Democratic senators, representatives, candidates, and liberal opinion writers have almost universally decried the violence and damage (while condoning peaceful protesting) and almost universally have called for the GOP to stop the divisive rhetoric coming from the top. I ask each and every Trump supporter to ask themselves if deliberately stoking the fires by supporting vigilantism, by supporting federal intervention with no identification or accountability, and by fostering racism and bigotry is harmless? If you support Trump you support all of this and you are promoting violence and unrest. What I hear is the resounding silence of the GOP with regard to the terrible acts of senseless killing we have all now seen thanks to the advent of body cameras and cell phones.

Henry Wallace

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

