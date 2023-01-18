Letter: Respect Anyone?

I find it interesting that our country has taken civility to an unheard of low. I have a pretty good idea when this started but pointing fingers does no one any good. We need to get back to the basics; let’s show respect for one another; it’s that plain and simple. We can all agree to disagree as the situation calls for it, but it does no one any good to slam someone with vile words and actions. What happened to the Golden Rule?
How is the citizens’ money being spent? Both parties have flitted away our dollars on frivolous folly, i.e., sending potential immigrants across the country—to what end? It shows other countries how stupid and wasteful we truly are. Both of the BIG parties have used the citizens’ tax dollars for utter bullcrap? AND, have we held them accountable? HARDLY! Our memories are short and we are the only ones to blame for that. Live and learn, people.
Maureen Gagliardi
East side
