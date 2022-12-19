Letter: Respect for Marriage Act a “Big Win”?

The “Bloomberg Opinion” piece declared the recent passage of the federal Respect for Marriage Act as a “big win” for the democratic process. It was certainly a step in the right direction, but not necessarily a big win for same-sex marriage in the U.S. Despite the new law, if the Obergefell Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage was overturned, states so inclined would now have the ability to declare such unions illegal. Consider the chaos created by the overrule of Roe v. Wade, and double it if Obergefell also falls under the same Justices that stripped away the right to reproductive freedom for women. Justice Thomas has already called for the reconsideration of its prior decision on same-sex marriage. The Bloomberg writers naively state that “Obergefell is almost certainly here to stay”. Didn’t we already believe that about Roe v. Wade?