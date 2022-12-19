 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Respect for Marriage Act a “Big Win”?

  • Comments

Re: the Dec. 8 article "Respect for Marriage Act a big win for the democratic process."

The “Bloomberg Opinion” piece declared the recent passage of the federal Respect for Marriage Act as a “big win” for the democratic process. It was certainly a step in the right direction, but not necessarily a big win for same-sex marriage in the U.S. Despite the new law, if the Obergefell Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage was overturned, states so inclined would now have the ability to declare such unions illegal. Consider the chaos created by the overrule of Roe v. Wade, and double it if Obergefell also falls under the same Justices that stripped away the right to reproductive freedom for women. Justice Thomas has already called for the reconsideration of its prior decision on same-sex marriage. The Bloomberg writers naively state that “Obergefell is almost certainly here to stay”. Didn’t we already believe that about Roe v. Wade?

People are also reading…

Walter Cooney

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News