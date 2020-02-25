Letter: Respect for Mitt Romney

Joining other letter writers, I would like to state my respect for Mitt Romney which existed even prior to his recent example of a man who lives his faith. I now feel the need to ask professed Christians who continue to support Donald Trump as President, how they can do so in line with their Christian faith. It is quite obvious from his words and deeds, both past and present, that he is morally bankrupt. Have you not read the New Testament recently? Are you selling your souls for the desire to have a Republican administration no matter who the president is? Please, do educate me for I am truly mystified by this.
Mary Bennett
Oro Valley
