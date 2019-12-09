Re: the Nov. 21 letter "Let voters make final judgment on president."
I read this with incredulity; another Trump supporter who thinks just because a person is president, he or she deserves respect regardless of actions or behavior. The letter writer is so worried about how our youth might be affected by people not respecting the president. I ask, how are youth being affected by the president’s continual lying, nasty bullying behavior and disrespectful language, (just today he called a member of congress “human scum”. Add in his adulterous affairs, corruption and abuse of office that is being exposed in the impeachment hearings. There are many youth who are tuned in to what is going on. As they see the president in action and the truth coming out, are they thinking this is all OK? Obviously the letter writer does. Sorry, respect is to be earned and this president has earned as much respect as he shows to others and to the office of the president (zero).
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
