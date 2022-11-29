 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Respect for the losing side

  • Comments

The right wing was crowing loudly about a red wave that didn't happen.

If it did, would the red wave winners have reached out to the blue losers and told them that they were listening to the needs of the blue losers and working with the other side to craft legislation that would be best for a majority of

Americans, regardless of how they voted? Would they have shown respect for the losing blue voters?

Or would the red wave winners ignore the blue losers, and take every opportunity they could to use policy to hurt the blue losers? And would the red voters that got them elected approve of the disrespect of the losing blue voters?

Losing side voters, how much respect should the losing side get?

Joseph Lessard

Midtown

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Kari Lake Finally Correct!

“Arizonan’s Know BS when they see it” was Kari Lakes’s verbal response to the Associated Press election call of Lake’s defeat for Arizona gove…

Letter: advice for kari lake

Stop it! - You lost because enough arizonans saw thru the smoke and insanity of you and your election issues to deem you unfit for office. Eno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News