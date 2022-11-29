Letter: Respect for the losing side

The right wing was crowing loudly about a red wave that didn't happen.

If it did, would the red wave winners have reached out to the blue losers and told them that they were listening to the needs of the blue losers and working with the other side to craft legislation that would be best for a majority of

Americans, regardless of how they voted? Would they have shown respect for the losing blue voters?

Or would the red wave winners ignore the blue losers, and take every opportunity they could to use policy to hurt the blue losers? And would the red voters that got them elected approve of the disrespect of the losing blue voters?

Losing side voters, how much respect should the losing side get?

Joseph Lessard

Midtown