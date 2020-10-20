Letter: Respect Life

Having for many years worked in a hospice in-patient unit, my heart embraces the lives of those who are ill and dying. A friend is a chaplain in a New York City women's prison. Another friend runs shelters for abused women. Another counsels unwed pregnant girls and women. Still another collects and delivers supplies to a shelter for refugees on the AZ-Mexico border. An acquaintance runs a foundation for peace among Christians, Jews and Muslims. A longtime friend writes and speaks for the life of the earth, the source of our air, water and bodily nourishment. All of us are Catholic. Put us in a room together, and we would recognize each other as fellow fierce protectors of "the seamless garment of life."
I beg us all, when we cast our votes in this election, to carry with us not only the sleeve, the collar, or the pocket of the garment of life, but the whole seamless garment.
Carolyn Ancell
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
