Letter: Respect Must Be Earned

So I recall when growing up, the reverence we were taught regarding the Office/Position of the President of the United States of America. We were in awe of the person holding that position. Out of respect, we referred to the President as Mr. President...or President So and So (Last name). And in good stead, the President was nearly always worthy of that respect and so we used those terms. And we listened for their words, guidance and promises to make our nation a better place to live. And we learned things like civility, respect, admiration and for better ways to treat your fellow man. Sadly, that seems to be gone. I don't feel the desire to call someone MR., who denigrates the handicapped, who says it's OK to grab women by the pussy (Just look at the quality of language we have heard in the last 4 years), who bullies others and calls them names, who encourages others to be violent to those who would disagree with their position and offer to pay their bail, and so much more. In my lifetime I have witnessed similar behavior, but it generally ended by the 9th or 10th grade. I have hope for a nation of people who can treat others as they would like themselves or their family members to be treated.
Andrew Hines
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!