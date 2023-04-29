Why are so many ‘so called’ patriots trying to prevent my children from reading a good book, just because it’s not their good book?

I’m sick and tired of Religious Right political preachers and pundits attempting to dictate to the rest of us what to believe, who we can love and what we're allowed to read. The alarming rate of censorship being foisted on school libraries nationwide undermines our constitutional freedoms.

I don’t have a problem with any parent exercising their right to set standards for their own children. However, when the religious right advocates banning books from public schools and libraries, they’re violating both my constitutional rights and my parental rights. A minority religious faction has no authority to dictate to me what my children can and cannot read, because my values and beliefs don’t align with their peculiar prejudices.

So, respect my “freedom of speech”, and I’ll respect yours. Live and let live. That’s America.

Dr. Joshua Reilly, ND

Oro Valley