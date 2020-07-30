You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Respect Office of President
On Friday a letter appeared bemoaning all the criticism of the current president of the United States. The writer then stated that we should show respect for the Office of the President.

First I say why should I show respect for the Office when the current holder shows no respect for the Office. He sits in the Oval Office like a Snake Oil Salesman, hawking products for a person who supports him yet gets boycotted. He essentially orders tear gas and rubber bullets fired to disperse peaceful demonstrators so he can have a photo op insulting religion.

Elected representatives like Moscow Mitch state unequivocally that they will not work with the previously elected President, Barack Obama. Some respect for the office.

I cannot respect the office when the person in it mocks the handicapped, insults women, and shows no respect for Americans, calling some '**** ** *******.' How can anyone respect such a person or Office?

Carl Olson

West side

