 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Respect Others
View Comments

Letter: Respect Others

We may debate how to close or open the economy safely, how best to run schools, and many other pandemic related questions. But there is no debate about the importance of masks in helping slow the spread of this disease. If you don't believe the doctors, look at the experiment in Kansas. Some counties implemented the mask mandate of the governor, some did not. The counties that did impose a mask mandate have a infection rate one half of the counties that did not mandate masks. The data is clear. A mask is inconvenient, but nothing compared to being on a ventilator, or death. What a simple act of respect for one's fellow citizen. Millions of Americans have made huge sacrifices, including their lives, to safe this country and its citizens. Wearing a mask is nothing by comparison.

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News