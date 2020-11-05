Letter: Respect Others

We may debate how to close or open the economy safely, how best to run schools, and many other pandemic related questions. But there is no debate about the importance of masks in helping slow the spread of this disease. If you don't believe the doctors, look at the experiment in Kansas. Some counties implemented the mask mandate of the governor, some did not. The counties that did impose a mask mandate have a infection rate one half of the counties that did not mandate masks. The data is clear. A mask is inconvenient, but nothing compared to being on a ventilator, or death. What a simple act of respect for one's fellow citizen. Millions of Americans have made huge sacrifices, including their lives, to safe this country and its citizens. Wearing a mask is nothing by comparison.
Donald Ries
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!