Letter: Respect yourself by educating ourselves!

Another awesome thing happening in our country in addition to the peaceful protests, is the willingness of people to learn about racism. While books such as "How to be an Anti-racist and "White Fragility" are flying off the shelves, I would ask that we further educate ourselves and learn about The Tulsa Race Massacre, The Scottsboro Boys, the Port Chicago Disaster and Mutiny as well as the debate on race between William Shockley and Doctor Francis Cress Welsing. These stories and many more are readily available on the Internet. African American bravery and heroism are also available on the internet. Two stories from the Civil War come to mind: The Robert Smalls story and the story of 14 African-American Medal of Honor recipients at the battle of Chaffin's farms.
Some of our previous presidents, including the president's hero, Andrew Jackson were horrible racists. His views on race, black equality and Native Americans are chilling. Maybe history is repeating itself. An educated public is feared by those in power.
James Robinett
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!