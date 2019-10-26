Since Trump was inaugerated as POTUS he has disregarded the customs of the Office in multiple operations and decision-making. The actions of Republican Congressional members Thursday were shocking but understandable.
The POTUS has set the stage for disrespect in both actions, tweets and words at his public rallies.
His campaign slogan was to "Drain the swamp". He is on the way to destroying the America previous generations have created since 1776. American is on a slippery slope and the direction is down unless customs are observed and those who swore to uphold the Constitution abide by their Oath of Office.
Billy H Conn, WWII Veteran
Midtown
