Letter: Respect

It is difficult to comprehend the demonstrations in Seattle, Portland and other towns. Is there no respect for public or private property, the police, or the courts to decide on a punishment to fit the crime? For those of us trying to get a grip on discrimination and watching what is happening only demonstrates the differences between them and us. If laws are not enforced for all of us, we are living in a state of lawlessness, and don't need a government. Yes, I have a number of causes and issues I would like accomplished, but I don't try to burn my neighbors house or city hall to get someones attention. What I am envisioning is a lawless group of people that could destroy our neighborhood and fight with the law enforcement doing it.
dave locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
