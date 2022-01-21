 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Respecting Public Health: First Came Trump, Then Covid
  • Comments

Re: the Jan. 18 article "Americans used to respect public health — then came COV ID-19'."

This article requires context. Long before Covid came Donald Trump and the GOP. Most Americans respected public health, truth and honesty, science, moral decency and even (to some degree) politics until the last few years. When Trump won the presidency and injected his self-centered views into what used to be a principled GOP, and later those two entities into decent American society, a shift occurred. Trump and the GOP rejected public health and science. Long established norms that defeated polio, tuberculosis and measles in the past were displaced by a president touting injecting disinfectants, taking unproven aids like hydroxychloroquine and invermectin, rather than the vaccine that he helped fast track. Covid-19 just became the litmus test that proved that the science of vaccinations, wearing a mask and responsible social distancing WORKS. Berating science, public health and experts like Dr. Fauci - not so much.

Gary Simons

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

