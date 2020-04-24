Letter: Respiratory Pandemic is No Time to Roll-back Environmental Protections
Letter: Respiratory Pandemic is No Time to Roll-back Environmental Protections

The EPA's mission to protect our air, water and soil was created because corporations were not self-regulating and their pollution became a health hazard.

In a time of a respiratory pandemic caused by outdoor slaughterhouses, many of the new diseases that jumped from animals to humans (zoonotic pathogens) can be traced to changes in land use, agriculture, or wildlife exploitation. Destruction of land and water, fracking, drilling, ocean trawling, filthy slaughterhouses (wet markets), and human over-population all have predictable outcomes.

Crises are nature's way of alerting us to opportunities to create new, humane ways for humans, non-humans and nature- these actions will protect us.

Protecting public health from toxic air pollutants that exacerbate asthma, allergies, cardiovascular problems and other health issues in the midst of a virus that can cause respiratory failure means that laws need to be upheld and polluters need to be held responsible.

Please contact your Reps, volunteer with compassionate organizations- and tell the EPA that we need to increase environmental protections!

Robin Motzer

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

