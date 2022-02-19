 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: responding to criticism of my letter
Letter: responding to criticism of my letter

Re: the Feb. 15 letter "Facts over nonsense."

I am replying to this letter which termed my letter “nonsense.” The author is entitled to her facts, which I don’t dispute, but I believe I’m entitled to my opinions.

In my opinion the U.S. will have tens of millions carrying the coronavirus for years to come. This means that just about everybody is going to come into contact with it. If you are going to come into contact with it, better to do so soon than live in a bubble and come out later when you will be more vulnerable.

It is also my opinion that our mental health is showing danger signs, e.g., murders are at an all-time high in Tucson, and violence is erupting on airplanes, stores, school board meetings, and our nation’s Capitol. I believe the constraints put on by the virus and the government are stressing us. It must be stopped or society will suffer.

Walter Mann

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

