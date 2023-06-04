To call K. Harris "word salad' and unqualified is like the pot calling the kettle black. Or is that the actual reason? If you took the time to see what she accomplished during her time as DA, DJ, and Senator they dwarf the qualifications of Donald Trump. She actually knows how not to liable herself.

As for comedy Harris/Biden do not hold the candle to Frick and Frack (Trump/DeSantis). They are the poster boys for and Fascist loving Republicans and there seems to be a lot of them. I just don't get it.

As for the AZ Daily Star being unbalanced in coverage I would pose the problem as how do you balance the totally unbalanced Republican Party. The party is getting more radicalized with each passing day. Pretty sad and scary at the same time.

Nick Nicholas

SaddleBrooke