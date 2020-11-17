Letter: Response to a letter of 11/16

In reference to the letter from “The Star” of 11/16 by Ms. Monfred - “American Left Taught us Civility is Dead”.
I feel sorry for Ms. Monford in that she lives in a society where she can’t find 2 intelligent informed people that voted for President Elect Biden; and she believes half the American electorate voted for Trump where as the truth is over 5 and 1/2 million more people voted for President elect Biden. She obviously lives in a society that belives in the constant proven false lies expressed by Trump rather than the true facts.
John Olbert
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
