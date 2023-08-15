This problem has nothing to do with “love, sex, rape,” nor of sexual culture. Unless THAT approach to the abortion question is eliminated, opposition will remain because no one knows whereof they speak!

The public MUST understand that this "medical procedure” is not only for eliminating pregnancy, nor does it deal in religious beliefs, nor is it just about males keeping it zipped up!

All of the above will be considered and some should move to correct personal actions. But, nothing said OR done will stop rape or incest, which are nothing but deranged male satisfaction.

Medical facts and the necessities of health care for females MUST be outlined, or be graphically described, if need be! Medical reality MUST explain that similar "surgical procedures” (to abortion) are necessary to solve other problems … anything from simple D & C to immediate life-saving intervention due to complicated situations regarding pregnancy, any time between conception and term. This is medical care for females, not a discussion for permission to perform by anyone else.

Elaine Cummings

Northwest side